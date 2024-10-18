Coach Pitso Mosimane signs for new club in the Persian Gulf

Coach Pitso Mosimane will take over as the new coach of Iran club Esteghlal FC in the Persian Gulf Pro League. Mosimane signed on the dotted line on Friday afternoon.

Mosimane has been without a job since May this year after he parted ways with Saudi Arabia club Abha, a club he had signed a four-month contract with in January.

Mosimane, a former Mamelodi Sundowns, SuperSport United and Bafana Bafana coach started his coaching journey outside SA borders with Egyptian giants Al Ahly in 2020 where he won two CAF Champions League trophies. He then moved to Al-Ahli Jeddah in Saudi Arabia before joining Abu Dhabi side Al Wahda. He returned to Saudi Arabia in January 2024 with Abha.

As expected, Mosimane will take over the reins at the Iranian super club and will be supported by his technical team of Maahier Davids, Kabelo Rangoaga, Musi Matlaba and Kyle Solomon.

Currently, Esteghlal, find themselves in a mid-table league position, number 10 in the 16-team league after six games. The club is also chasing continental glory, in the AFC Champions League after finishing as runners-up in the national league last season.

“Esteghlal is a very big club in the Gulf region, with a long and illustrious history. The

two Asian Champions League stars on top of their badge tell you what kind of club this is.

Their last trophy was won in 2022, and we can believe their fans are hungry for glory once

again. The challenge that awaits us is steep, but it is our privilege to lead such a prolific club. I would like to thank the club leadership for placing their trust in us. We are ready to get to work,” said Mosimane after putting pen to paper.

Known as “The Blues”, Esteghlal was founded in 1945 and boasts a trophy cabinet filled

with 38 provincial, national and continental championship titles. These include the two continental championship titles of 1970 and 1990/91 and nine league titles, the last coming after their triumph during the 2021/22 season.

