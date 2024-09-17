Confidence high in Downs camp ahead of Tshwane derby

Pretoria will come to a standstill when the much-awaited Tshwane derby rolls into town on Tuesday evening.

Defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United will open their 2024/25 campaign when they lock horns at the Loftus Stadium. Kick-off is at 7.30pm.

With a 4-0 victory over Mbabane Swallows in the CAF Champions League in Atteridgeville on Saturday night, Sundowns proved they had found their scoring form again after a somewhat lacklustre start to the season in the MTN8.

Confidence is high in the Sundowns camp, and hard-working midfielder Aubrey Modiba is looking forward to tonight’s mouthwatering encounter against United.

Bragging rights

“We know Tshwane derbies are about bragging rights in Pretoria. So, it’s not going to be an easy one,” said Modiba.

“I’ve managed to play for both sides, and the derby is always that one game I always look forward to.

“It’s going to be a tough one, but I think we are ready for the task. SuperSport United have not played for a while now, but that doesn’t count. Derbies are different and special.”

He continued: “We are looking forward to the game. We will make sure that we pull out a fight and get maximum points.

“It was important for us to do well in the Champions League, especially because we haven’t been lucky in front of goal, so that win has boosted our morale and has given us confidence going into the next game.

“Starting the league with maximum points is important for us, and hopefully we can do that on Tuesday.”

Fans encouraged to attend

He encouraged the Yellow Nation to come out in numbers for the match against United.

“We are urging our supporters to come in numbers so we can make them proud. It’s nice to always hear them sing and support us.

“Hopefully we can get the win and the three points for them.”

Following tonight’s game, Sundowns will return to the CAF Champions League to complete the task against the unfortunate Swallows of Eswatini.

Sundowns carry a 4-0 lead from the first leg played on Saturday.

