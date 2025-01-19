Crucial tie to decide Downs’ Champions League fate 

After a week of anticipation and eagerness, the day has finally come when the fate of Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League will be decided this afternoon at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

The Brazilians will be hosting Moroccan giants AS FAR Rabat in their final Group B encounter. This game will determine whether the Brazilians will advance to the knockout stages of the competition.

Sundowns are currently number two on the table with eight points. They are one point behind Rabat, who are sitting on nine points and have already qualified for the Last 8 round.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below. https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

