De Sa chips in with advice for Pitso on football in Iran 

Pitso Mosimane’s former Bafana Bafana teammate Roger de Sa says that the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach has a mammoth task after joining Iranian club Esteghlal FC, but one that he can handle with aplomb. Mosimane, who previously also coached Egyptian giants Al Ahly, will work with his technical team of Maahier Davids, Kabelo Rangoaga, Musi Matlaba and Kyle Solomon.

De Sa is fully clued up about football in the Persian Gulf Pro League. He worked in Iran as coach Carlos Queiroz’s assistant during their stint with the national team.

De Sa was in Iran for two years and he understands the league, where Mosimane has started his new job.

De Sa, a former Bidvest Wits and Orlando Pirates coach, led the Buccaneers to the final of the CAF Champions League in 2013. “It’s not easy there. People must not think that Pitso is going to have good time there. I also think that it is not the best time to be there. The world is about to explode; it will be tough, but I know Pitso – he will make it because he is a fighter and is very determined,” De Sa told Sunday World.

“Working with the national team was good, and a big learning curve for me. The clubs do not have the facilities that the national team has. That’s why I say it is going to be tough. I hope he does well.

“Esteghlal is a good club that is always in the top three in their league. They also have lots of national team players as well. Once you have money, you have power, everything is political there,” he added.

De Sa explained further that it was a little difficult place to live normally, not like the rest of the Middle East.

“It’s nothing like the UAE (Unites Arab Emirates), Saudi Arabia or Qatar, and it becomes difficult to attract players. But one thing for sure is that

players are committed, and they are good professionals.

“They are going to face testing conditions in Iran because the training facilities and stadiums aren’t as good as with the national team. The only way to attract players to play and train with the national team, hence Iran qualified for three Fifa World cups.

“Under Pitso, they can only improve, and I think that he is eyeing the Asian Champions League. The strongest team there is Persepolis FC, a government team. Yes, it is a different country, they pay decent money but not like in Qatar or Saudi Arabia, but they are very competitive,” he added.

