Downs await tough Raja task in Champions League blockbuster

Mamelodi Sundowns will be returning to CAF Champions League action away to Raja Casablanca in front of a hostile crowd at the Stade Larbi Zaouli in Morocco on Saturday night.

With five points after three matches, Sundowns currently hold the second position in Group B, while Raja is at the bottom with just one point.

The group stages are reaching their penultimate, and the Moroccan giants will be more than desperate to walk away with maximum points at home after losing 1-0 in the reverse fixture against Sundowns in December.

Speaking to the Moroccan media upon their arrival in Casablanca, coach Miguel Cardoso said the Brazilians are ready for the task at hand, adding that they have what it takes to walk away with three points.

Focus will be on ourselves

“When we are at the level that we are, with teams and players, with the level that Raja and Sundowns have, there are no problems that affect the moment when we’re going to play,” Cardoso said.

“Apart from having to study our opponent, the focus will be on ourselves — what we want to do, the capacities we have, how we want to grow as a team, and mostly what we are capable of doing. So, we believe that we can have a good game here and get the job done.

“Obviously, we know who we are playing against, but the level of respect that we should have for any opponent is also the level of respect we should have for ourselves.

“That is how we are going to approach the games because of the responsibility we have by the jersey that we wear.”

Preparations going well

Sundowns defender Grant Kekana, who joined Cardoso for the press conference, said that the preparations have been going well.

“The ambiance within the team is that there is a lot of brotherhood and togetherness, and we are all fighting for the same goal,” Kekana said.

“So, our objectives — we all understand what we’re working towards, what we want to achieve, and we’re in it together.

“We understand it’s going to be another tough game. It’s never easy coming to Morocco and playing Raja. It’s going to be tough, but I think our preparations have been going well.

“And it’s just about us asserting ourselves on the day. And making sure that we take advantage of our opportunities.”

The game will start at 9pm (SA time).

