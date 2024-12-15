Downs new coach Cardoso confident he will succeed

Mamelodi Sundowns new coach Miguel Cardoso is confident that he will be the first European coach to succeed in Chloorkop, after he achieved the same feat when he became the only foreign coach to take Esperance to the final of the CAF Champions League last year.

The former Deportivo La Coruna, Shaktar Donetsk, Celta Viga and Nantes coach arrived in SA midweek and hit the ground running. He says this has been a crazy week, leaving the Sundowns headquarters at 9pm every day, attending meetings and preparing for his first match against Raja Casablanca, in the Champions League.

“People are saying no European coach has succeeded at Sundowns. They said the same when I arrived in Esperance in Tunisia and I became the first foreign coach to reach the final of the CAF Champions League. I do not worry or focus on the past; I only think about the present and the future.

