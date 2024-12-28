Downs put Natal Rich Boys at Bay to stretch league lead

Mamelodi Sundowns have extended their lead at the top of the Betway Premiership.

Downs beat Richards Bay at the King Zwelithini Stadium 2-0 win on Saturday afternoon.

This thanks to two well-worked goals from the Brazilian duo of Arthur Sales and Lucas Ribeiro Costa.

Sundowns are now six points clear on Pirates

Sundowns are now on 30 points, six clear of chasers Orlando Pirates. The latter take on Magesi FC on Sunday afternoon for the first of their two games in hand.

With games coming thick and fast, Masandawana coach Miguel Cardoso made six changes to the team that started against AmaZulu last weekend.

The most notable absentee was suspended captain Ronwen Williams. The keeper picked up a straight red card in the last game so was replaced by veteran backup, Denis Onyango.

Sales with wind in his sails

The defending champions would break the deadlock 19 minutes into the game. This as lanky striker Sales beat Salim Magoola from an exquisite Ribeiro Costa through-pass.

Onyango was called to action and made a couple of comfortable saves as the home side searched for an equaliser in vain. Yanela Mbuthuma came closest to finding the back of the net with a header that went a whisker wide.

The Natal Rich Boys came out stronger for the second half and threatened Sundowns’ goal. Mbuthuma was again the danger man, as his header inside the box struck the woodwork.

Moments later Ribeiro found the second goal

Moments later, the visitors would capitalise on the wasted chances. Ribeiro found the much-needed cushion goal with a curling shot into the bottom corner.

Bay pushed for a consolation and took the game to Sundowns. However their bravery and effort were all in vain. The Brazilians snatched all three points to consolidate their place atop the table. On the other hand, Richards Bay continue to languish in the relegation zone in 15th place with eight points.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content