Elated Broos not pleased with performance against Sudanese

Hugo Broos, the coach of Bafana Bafana, was overjoyed that his team was able to steal three points from South Sudan.

But Broos was not entirely satisfied with the team’s Tuesday night performance in Juba.

The South Africans’ well-earned 3-2 victory crushed the hearts of the South Sudanese partisan audience.

After four points in these 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, South Africa and Uganda are now tied for first place in Group K.

The way the win was obtained was something that added salt to the wounds of the Sudanese supporters.

Winning goal

Bafana’s new super sub, Thalente Mbatha, produced another stroke of genius when he fired the winning goal in the referee’s optional time.

Similar to how he did last Friday at Orlando Stadium against Uganda, Mbatha silenced The Cranes supporters with a late goal that sent the Bafana supporters into a frenzy.

After securing the three points in such a dramatic manner, Broos was satisfied. But he also mentioned that he was not happy with the performance.

In his opinion, his team could have won the match in the first half.

“I thank the good Lord upstairs. He was with us in this game. And also against Uganda [in the 2-2 draw last Friday],” Broos told the Safa Media website.

“We played better against Uganda; today we didn’t really play our best game. We should have done better.

“If we had done better, I think the score should not be 3-2, but maybe 5-2 or something for South Africa.”

One of the best in Africa

Broos’ South Sudan counterpart Nicolas Dupuis said: “I can say I am very proud of my players because it was against South Africa.

“They have very good players. It is a very, very good team — one of the best in Africa, actually. So, I am very proud of the players.”

Bafana return to the country on Wednesday night. From South Sudan, they will travel via Ethiopia before arriving at the OR Tambo International Airport at 8pm.

The Group K teams will return to action in October, with South Africa facing Congo and South Sudan playing Uganda.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content