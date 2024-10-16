Ellis worried about level of goalkeeping development

Despite being impressed with how the national playoffs are building up, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is still concerned by the level of goalkeeping in the country.

Speaking to the media after the opening match between North West University and the Royal Wizards, which ended in a 3-2 win in favour of the Wizards, Ellis said that the start to the tournament has been exciting, with lots of talent promising future Banyana stars.

The Sasol League National playoffs are being played at the Lorie Park Stadium in Knysna, Western Cape.

“I think the tournament has been quite good. Because, if you look at some of the teams that were here last year, they never came back,” Ellis told Sunday World on Wednesday.

“They got knocked out in the provincial playoffs.

“I expected some teams that would come here and put on a performance. And I was very impressed with the team from Mpumalanga [Super Strikers]. A young team with some really good young players.

“So, we are here not just about the national playoff. It’s about getting into the HollywoodBets Super League next season.”

Goalkeeping is the biggest challenge

She went on to raise her concerns about the development of goalkeeping, stating that it is a bit of a concern.

“Again [this year], the goalkeeping is not great. And I think that is one of the biggest challenges we have in our country.

“We don’t have a lot of goalkeepers coming through our systems. So our goalkeeper coaches need to come to the fore. It’s not just about kicking a ball, but it’s more about the basics. Because you see a goalkeeper diving around, and when they come to camp, they struggle to do the basics.

“And if they can’t do that [get the basics right] now, how much more at the higher level? You know, I also noticed that a lot of goalkeepers here don’t take their goal kicks.

“And now at the higher level, you get pressed a little bit higher. And you will end up conceding a lot of goals.

“So, we got to make sure that when I get an opportunity. I try to speak to the coaches about it and try to offer a bit of advice. And see how they can help us.”

Siyasanga is attending the Sasol League National Champs in Knysna, courtesy of Sasol.

