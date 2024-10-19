Ezemvelo and UCT await tough task in SA women’s elite league

Ezemvelo of Kwazulu-Natal and the University of Cape Town (UCT) will ply their trade in the Hollywoodbets Super League next season after gaining automatic promotion on Friday.

The two teams won their respective semi-final matches at the Loerie Park Sports Grounds in Knysna, Western Cape.

Ezemvelo produced a hard-fought 1-0 win over Ramatlaohle Ladies of Limpopo, while UCT produced yet another commanding victory in the tournament when they thumped Kovies of the University of Free State with a 4-0 to reach the final.

Ezemvelo and UCT will replace Thunderbirds Ladies and Lindelani FC, who were both relegated a mere season after gaining promotion last season.

It goes without saying that the two sides await a tough task in SA’s women’s elite league, where they will be going up against the likes of TS Galaxy, Royal AM, JVW, and reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sundowns are one point away from clinching their fifth Super League title on a trot.

Speaking after the game, both coaches Nkosingiphile Maphumulo of Ezemvelo and UCT assistant coach Shakeel Williams expressed their promotion delight.

“From 2009 to 2017, I’ve been in this tournament, and we didn’t make it, so I think the experience I generated during that period played a vital role in this tournament in terms of preparation,” Maphumulo said.

“But to make sure that my success is not short-lived, I need to make sure that we don’t celebrate for too long. We need to start planning as soon as possible and not wait for next year,” Maphumulo added.

Said Williams, who had a bandage wrapped over his head after getting involved in a car accident on their way to Knysna: “It has been a very intense week for us because on our way here [Knysna], the technical team was involved in an accident.

“Two of us managed to make it here with the team but our head coach [Ahmed Parker] was unfortunately worse off and will be going for his third operation. So, it was a traumatic experience for the girls but overall, we stuck together and did what we needed to do.

“Since last year, our goals have never changed and that was to be in the Hollywoodbets and the girls deserve it.”

The two sides will be meeting for the second time in the competition, following their 1-1 stalemate draw in the group stages. The final will also take place at the Lorie Park Stadium at 11:30am on Sunday.

*Siyasanga is attending the Sasol League National Champs in Knysna, courtesy of Sasol.

