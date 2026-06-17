Fifa slaps Themba Zwane with three-match ban – World Cup virtually over for ‘Mshishi’

In news that will come as a major blow to the Bafana Bafana camp, midfield maestro Themba “Mshishi” Zwane’s 2026 Fifa World Cup campaign could be over after Fifa imposed the harshest punishment after he got a red card in the opening match against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium last week.

Zwane was slapped with a three-match suspension by Fifa on Wednesday afternoon. He will now miss Bafana’s remaining two matches against Czechia and South Korea in Group A. If Bafana progresses to the Last-32 round, he will also miss that match to complete his three-match suspension, and this could mean that his World Cup journey may have ended prematurely.

The Mamelodi Sundowns dribbling wizard was sent for an early shower for violent conduct after a VAR check with only six remaining on the clock. Zwane, who came in as a substitute, was punished after he was deemed to have used a raised arm against a Mexican defender, Robert Alvarado – even though Bafana were the attacking team and had the ball when the incident happened.

After the red card and in the post-match press conference, Bafana coach Hugo Broos cried foul and mentioned that he thought his player did not deserve a red card. “The second [red card], we can discuss. It was the Mexican player who was blocking my player,” Broos told reporters after the match.

“It’s the position of the referee, and we have to accept it also, but I don’t think [it was a red], it was too soft to give that as a red card,” he added.

Now, and contrary to reports that Zwane was going to be slapped with a one-match ban, Fifa on Wednesday afternoon released a statement on their media hub outlining the former PSL Player of the Season’s suspension.

Reads the statement from the Fifa Media Hub that was released this afternoon: “The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has imposed the following sanction on South Africa’s player Themba Zwane who was sent off as a result of a direct red card during the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Mexico and South Africa played at Mexico City Stadium on 11 June 2026: A 3-match suspension for breach under article 14 paragraph 1 e) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.”

Fifa, the world’s football governing body explained further that “the decision is subject to appeal to the Fifa Appeal Committee.”

The said Article 14, paragraph 1(e) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code outlines the specific suspension and disciplinary measures given to players and officials for “serious foul play”. Under this clause, the disciplinary committee enforces a minimum suspension of two or more (three) matches for serious foul play.

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