Football legends join forces to see the Dube Birds fly again

Football legend Mike Ntombela has teamed up with Moroka Swallows legend and former captain Andries Mpondo and legal eagle Levy Ramajoe in a bid to revive the Dube Birds, who were sold and were defunct at the end of last season.

Ntombela, who gained fame playing for Wits University and Mamelodi Sundowns, said they were holding consultative meetings to bring back Swallows from extinction.

He said they had their first meeting with the club’s supporters and interested parties in Soweto last week.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below. https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper