Free Agents coach sends message to Chiefs ahead of Nedbank Cup clash

Free Agents coach and owner Olaitan Oladeru has issued a message to their Nedbank Cup opponents, Kaizer Chiefs, saying that they must be well-prepared.

The amateur league outfit will be playing against Amakhosi in their round-of-32 encounter at the FNB Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The two sides will square off at 6pm.

Oladeru spoke to the media during a press conference at the Nedbank headquarters in Sandton on Thursday. He said his side will be going into the game with a mentality to win the game and cause an upset against the Glamour Boys.

“There is no warning. We have to respect the brand Kaizer Chiefs as one of the biggest teams in the country,” Oladeru said.

Going into the game to win

“But what I can say to them is to be ready and prepared for us. We don’t go into any game with a mentality to lose.”

Amakhosi unfortunately don’t have a good history in the Ke Yona Cup competition. They have found themselves falling on the sword of lower-division teams.

Last season, the Glamour Boys were knocked out in the first round by Motsepe Foundation Championship side Milford FC. That was a result that Free Agents captain Thulani Dhladhla believes will help the team believe that they can fancy their chances against the Soweto giants.

“I am excited that we will be playing against Kaizer Chiefs. And this is because I think it is everyone’s dream to play against a big club like that,” said Free Agent’s captain Thulani Dhladhla after the draw recently.

“Since we all know Chiefs have a history of losing against lower division teams, I think this fixture favours us. It means we have a good chance of winning against them and advancing to the next round.”

