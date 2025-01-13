Free agents who are ready and available to be snapped up 

The January transfer window is wide open but it seems Betway Premiership clubs are treading carefully with their shopping trolleys.

The clubs have not been haphazard with their cheque books and seem to be steadily monitoring the situation and observing their opponents’ movements with a hawk’s eye.

Cellar dwellers such as Marumo Gallants, Richards Bay United, Royal AM and Magesi FC may need some reinforcements with the dreaded relegation axe hovering above their heads, ready to swing into action come the end of the season.

Sadly, Royal AM and Gallants have been slapped with transfer bans by Fifa, the world football mother body, meaning that they cannot beef up their teams by signing players. So, they will have to soldier on with the same troops that have been holding the fort.

There are several players who have been sidelined by their previous teams and are available to step up to the plate and show that they still have a lot to -offer the game on the field of play.

Sunday World looks at some of those players who are free agents and itching to get back into action:

Lebo Mothiba: The former Lille FC, Valenciennes, Strasbourg and Troyes striker was touted as the man to lead the SA national team attack and was expected to soar to the heights of former greats like the late Phil “Chippa” Masinga, Mark Williams, Benni McCarthy and Shaun Bartlett. Injuries may have curtailed the 28-year-old’s career, but he would be a major coup for PSL clubs, even though he will not come cheap at all.

A team like Kaizer Chiefs could make use of his international experience.

Kermit Erasmus: The stocky and fiery forward proved to doubters that dynamite indeed comes in small packages and has played for Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, Cape Town City and SuperSport United locally.

He also had stints in Europe where he played for the likes of Feyenoord, Excelsior (both in the Netherlands), Stade Rennais and Lens (in France) and Vitoria Setubal, in Portugal.

At 34 years old, he still has a lot to offer, especially for clubs who are struggling to locate the net.

Sifiso Hlanti: It is still bizarre as to how and why the hard-tackling left back has not found a new club after he was released by Chiefs at the beginning of the season.

His work rate is very impressive and is remembered for putting Liverpool and Egypt’s Mo Salah “in the pocket” when Bafana Bafana knocked The Pharaohs out of the 2019 Afcon in Cairo.

Ndumiso Mabena: The 37-year-old was a feared net-buster in his prime and he played his best football at Orlando Pirates, Platinum Stars and Bloemfontein Celtic before it was sold to Royal AM.

With his experience, he can rescue a lot of clubs in the league.

Jesse Donn: After joining Matsatsantsa a Pitori from Ubuntu FC, the 25-year-old midfielder was on such an upward trajectory that he even impressed Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos who called him up for national duty in the important match against Ghana in the Cape Coast.

He may have not played against the Black Stars but he surely gained invaluable experience.

Mulomowandau Mathoho: It is still surprising that at 34 years, he has not played professional diski in two years. Capped 35 times for Bafana Bafana and having played more than 200 matches for Amakhosi, Mathoho should still be playing at the highest level.

Other players who are available and can still contribute in the PSL include former Chiefs and AmaZulu midfielder Dumisani Zuma, who scored crucial goals for both clubs.

Dribbling wizard Ntsako Makhubela is another talented player who is idling on the sidelines and can be very useful for struggling clubs.

Veteran striker Thamsanqa Gabuza scored many goals for Matsatsantsa and the Buccaneers and he can still come in handy when called upon in the PSL.

The 33-year-old Thabo Qalinge is another experienced player sitting at home.

