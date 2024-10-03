Hugo Broos names strong Bafana Bafana squad to face Congo

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named a strong 23-man squad that will face Congo Brazzaville in their upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Qualifiers.

Bafana will first host Congo at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium next Friday before jetting off to central Africa for the second match on October 15.

Broos welcomed his captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams back to the team, which saw Veli Mothwa lose his place following a string of costly errors.

Midfielder Luke le Roux also made his return to the Bafana squad since their 3-2 win over Morocco in 2023 at the FNB Stadium.

In defence, Orlando Pirates defender Thabiso Sesane earned himself a first Bafana call-up after what has been a good season for him so far. Sesane replaces Siyabonga Ngezana, who is out due to a muscle injury.

Notable absentees

Some of the notable absentees in Broos’ squad include Al Ahly star Percy Tau, who is said to have requested not to be called to the squad due to personal reasons.

Pirates’ striker Tshegofatso Mabasa missed out once again, with Burnley star Lyle Foster and Iqraam Rayners set to lead the Bafana attack.

Despite the recent concerns about the lack of game time Teboho Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau have been getting at Mamelodi Sundowns, Broos included the duo in his team.

However, the Belgian international expressed his concerns about the duo not playing under Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

“It may not be a problem now that Teboho and Khuliso are not playing, but should this situation persist, then we will have a serious problem,” Broos said during his squad announcement at the SABC studios on Thursday.

I respect Mngqithi’s decision

“But, at the same time, I need to respect the decision made by the Sundowns coach [Mngqithi] because he has his reasons.

“But again, on my side, it is a bit difficult to understand why players like Teboho and Khuliso are not playing because they were amongst the best players in the Afcon, and suddenly, for whatever reason, they are no longer good enough to play.

“It is difficult for me to accept that, but it is the decision by the Sundowns coach, and we will see what will happen in the next few weeks, I will have to review my opinion about the two players. Not that they are not good enough but because they are not playing.”

Bafana are currently occupying the second place in Group K with four points after two games. They are equal on points with log leaders Uganda.

Bafana Bafana squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United), and Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates)

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (SuperSport United), Rushwin Dortley (Kaizer Chiefs), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns), Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns), Fawaaz Basadien (Stellenbosch FC), Thabiso Sesane (Orlando Pirates), and Grant Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Jayden Adams (Stellenbosch FC), Luke le Roux (IFK Värnamo, Sweden), Thalente Mbatha (Orlando Pirates)

Forwards: Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Oswin Appollis (Polokwane City), Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates), Iqraam Rayners (Mamelodi Sundowns), Elias Mokwana (Esperance de Tunis, Tunisia), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Lyle Foster (Burnley, England), and Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)