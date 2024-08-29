Hugo Bross hands Bucs duo first national team call-ups

The Orlando Pirates’ Sipho Chaine and midfield mainstay Thalente Mbatha are two of the new players on Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos’ final 23-man squad.

In preparation for their vital September 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers, Broos unveiled his final squad on Thursday afternoon at the SABC studios in Auckland Park.

Rushwin Dortley, a recent addition to Kaizer Chiefs, and Fawaaz Basadien, a defender for Stellenbosch FC, have also received the nod from Broos, while captain Ronwen Williams is absent from the team due to injury.

Left out of the squad

Al Ahly star Percy Tau, Pirates striker Evidence Makgopa, Mihlali Mayambela, Terrence Mashego, Bruce Mvuma, Thabiso Monyane, and Simon van Duivenvooden are among the players who were notably left out of the final squad.

Athenkosi Mcaba, Bathusi Aubaas, Given Msimango, Thapelo Maseko, Luke Le Roux, Devin Titus, and Grant Margeman are among the other players who were left out of the squad.

Alongside dribbling wizard and teammate Patrick “Tito” Maswanganyi, teenage sensation Relebohile Mofokeng of the Pirates was called up to the national team for the second time in a row.

Dortley is the only Chiefs player on the national team after Bvuma and Msimango missed out.

The first game of Afcon Group K between South Africa and Uganda will take place at Orlando Stadium on Friday of next week. Four days later, the team will play its second game in the group in South Sudan.

The fourth team in the group, Congo Brazzaville, will play two back-to-back games in October against South Africa.

Final Bafana squad:

Goalkeepers: Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu FC), Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates)

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (SuperSport United), Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns), Siyabonga Ngezana (FCSB), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Rushwin Dortley (Kaizer Chiefs), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Fawaaz Basadien (Stellenbosch FC), Grant Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Jayden Adams (Stellenbosch FC), Sphephelo Sithole (Gil Vicente), Thalente Mbatha (Orlando Pirates)

Forwards: Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Oswin Apollis (Polokwane City), Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates), Iqraam Rayners (Mamelodi Sundowns), Elias Mokwana (Esperance de Tunis), Lyle Foster (Burnley FC), Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)

