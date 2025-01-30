I hope Relebohile makes the right overseas club decision – Broos

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos believes that South Africa’s hottest football property Relebohile “CocoMelon” Mofokeng is capable of playing for big teams in Europe, if he makes the right decision and not rush.

The Orlando Pirates dribbling wizard is currently the best player in the Betway Premiership by far and he is beginning to stake a claim in the Bafana squad. The 20-year-old, Sharpeville-born attacking midfielder has even caught the attention of European clubs.

“I hope that him and the people around him will make the best career decision if he is going overseas, because of the qualities that he has. But I am worried about the teams that are looking to sign him like Glasgow Rangers, Barcelona and others, I’m just afraid. I hope the people who are working with him make the best choice in terms of his career – and not the best financial decision,” said Broos.

“I talk to him, but I don’t think I have much influence around him – I think his parents are involved, good. I suspect in June, by the end of the season, Rele will no longer be playing for Pirates anymore.

“Rele can go to Europe, I said that in the first year he came to team. There was a lot of interest, and I told him to stay one more season and play in the Caf Champions League with Pirates because he will be stronger, and he will have the experience – then maybe he can go to Barcelona in two years from now. He made a good choice and stayed at Pirates,” added Broos.

The Belgian explained further and said Mofokeng must prioritize playing rather than money. “I said he must not go to Rangers, what is he going to do in the Scottish league? He will not play his football there. He must not go to Germany, or even Italy. He must take it step by step. He must go to either the Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium or maybe France, those are good leagues for his style. I was not happy when Mamelodi Sundowns’ star Cassius Mailula went to Toronto, and look what happened afterwards.”

Broos added that he is encouraged that PSL clubs are now playing youngsters: “A lot of players are getting game time at big clubs as compared to when I came here two years ago. Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns were playing with 26 or 28-year-old players – and people were saying those are young players. Now we are talking about 20-23 year-old players, those are young players and they are given a chance to play. Like Oswin Apollis at Polokwane City, this is the future and the league has quality.”

