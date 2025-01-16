It will be foolish not to do anything in transfer window – Motaung Jr

Kaizer Motaung Jr, the sporting director for the Kaizer Chiefs, has hinted that the club might welcome new players during the January transfer window.

The January transfer window closes on the 28th, which is less than two weeks away.

Given that the vast majority of Amakhosi’s supporters are still pleading with management to bring in new players for coach Nasreddine Nabi, the team is under pressure to bolster the squad.

This is amid the topsy-turvy season that Amakhosi are having, as they have been blowing hot and cold since the start of the Betway Premiership season.

Motaung Jr, who is in charge of player recruitment at the club, has admitted that the current squad requires some bolstering and insisted the club is working hard behind the scenes.

He also addressed the connotation that the club is not looking to sign new players in this current January window, adding that it would be foolish of them not to beef up their squad.

We do everything for our fans

“I think it’s always a sensitive topic because we would love as a team to be able to be transparent and speak to the people,” Motaung Jr told the media at the Chiefs Village on Thursday.

“I mean, our people and fans are the most important people and stakeholders, and we respect them.

“I want to just take away this connotation that the club is not doing anything and does not respect the supporters.

“They are everything to us. We do everything for them, and it would be foolish for us not to be doing anything in this window.”

Motaung continued: “We’ve got to respect the players that we do have and give them the confidence to be able to do the job in the field. But we are very much aware of the areas that we need to strengthen.

“We’ve been working tirelessly every day with the technical staff, the management, and the committee to make sure that we make the right decisions.

“And we have been engaged with many clubs, with many players, but it’s very disrespectful to come out and speak about other club players.”

We are working behind the scenes

Motaung said that he is aware the that the fans want the club to share information and be more transparent.

“I know they want to know the progress; we would love to share that. For us not saying anything is us not respecting anybody.

“It’s us not being negative or us sitting in the office doing nothing. I want to dispel that.

“We do want the fans to know, and our stakeholders, our sponsors, that we are doing everything we can to make sure that in certain areas we can strengthen.

“But we understand that we also have a June window, so we’re preparing on two folds because it is short term. We also have to plan for next season.

“So we’re taking the steps that we can, and we’re working very tightly behind the scenes.”

Amakhosi will be back in league action when they face off against in-form Sekhukhune United at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.

