It would be a shame if we don’t qualify for Afcon – Broos

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has once again put his head on the block, declaring that he will step down if they fail to qualify for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Broos added that it would be a shame if Bafana failed to qualify for the Afcon, as they are the reigning bronze medallists and are not in the toughest group.

“It would be a little shame if we don’t qualify for Afcon,” Broos said during a press conference at the Dobsonville Stadium on Monday.

“Honestly, we have the quality of players to win both matches, and we are Afcon bronze medallists. Can you imagine that the bronze medallist of nine months ago can’t even qualify for the next Afcon?

“But I am not thinking about that because my confidence is big in this team, but we can’t and will not accept it if we don’t qualify for Afcon.”

Bafana will be playing their last two Group K Afcon qualifier matches against Uganda and South Sudan.

One win to cement qualification

They will first travel to East Africa to meet table leaders Uganda before returning home to host the South Sudanese at the Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday.

South Africa needs one more win to cement qualification to the Afcon in Morocco next year.

Previously, ahead of the Afcon in Ivory Coast early this year, Broos declared that South Africans may ‘kill him’ if he does not help Bafana qualify for the tournament.

This time around, the 72-year-old said he would resign and take the first flight back to Belgium if Bafana fail to win at home against South Sudan.

“If we lose both games, five minutes after the game I will be on the flight to Belgium. You can be sure of it,” Broos said.

“If we can’t win … okay, maybe against Uganda [away is tough], but at home against South Sudan, I tell you I will immediately take a flight back home, and you will never see me again.”

Bafana are in second position with eight points, while Ugandans sit on top with 10 points. The Congolese are third with four points, while Sudan are languishing at the bottom with zero points.

