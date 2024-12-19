‘It’s not about winning the R100K Man of the Match’ – Du Preez

Kaizer Chiefs speedy striker Ashley du Preez is of the opinion that fans must have seen something they like to have voted for him in the Carling All Stars Team for two consecutive years.

The Amakhosi forward is known and feared for his blistering pace that has left defenders eating dust. He was voted in the starting line-up and team that will be coached by Orlando Pirates trainer Jose Riveiro. It will also be Riveiro’s second stint in this exhibition competition.

Elvis Chipezeze

The competition comes with a wholesome R100, 000 for winning Man of the Match. Magesi FC goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze made a killing when he won four of those accolades, pocketing a cool 400, 000 gorillas.

“All the players want to get the R100, 000 for Man of the Match. But personally, it’s not about the money, it’s about winning the game. As players, we go out to perform and to win the trophy. We just have to have faith in the players that will be playing this weekend,” said Du Preez.

“It’s a pleasure to have been voted twice and chosen again. It means the fans trust you and they believe in you. So, for me, I must keep on doing what I am doing and to work harder because it seems that they like me. I just need to give back to them.

Players from the Diski Challenge

“This is a competition outside of the club, so whatever happens is okay. And I am not here to prove to the coach at my club chiefs. I came here to enjoy the experience, it is something different. As a player, just go out there and enjoy yourself.

“It’s a mixture of big players from big clubs and also new and young players from the Diski Challenge. And we want to play for the fans, they travel from far to see us play. We want to give back to them and we will see what happens on Saturday.

“Coach Riveiro is about consistency, and that’s how he has been. In the time I worked with him, he was very positive. He is doing well and he’s a good coach who is doing a great job,” he added.

