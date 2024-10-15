Jali heaped with praise for Chippa’s improved performance

Chippa United defender Justice Chabalala has showered teammate Andile Jali with praise, saying that he has been the catalyst for their good start to the Betway Premiership season.

Chippa has won two of their opening four games, drawing and losing the other two matches. The defeat came against the Orlando Pirates in their first game of the season.

Jali, who was on the scoresheet during their 2-1 defeat to the Pirates, is one of the best acquisitions by the Chilli Boys this season.

He joined his hometown side as a free agent after a six-month hiatus when he parted ways with the Moroka Swallows last season.

The experience and leadership of the 34-year-old former Mamelodi Sundowns and Pirates star have been evident on the pitch, with Chippa looking better under the guidance of co-coaches Kwanele Kopo and Thabo September.

Speaking to Sunday World recently, Chabalala attributed Chippa’s good start to the league to good leadership on and off the field.

Young players learn from Jali

“A player like Andile Jali brought a lot of changes to the team; with the experience that he has, he is helping the team very well,” Chabalala said.

“To be honest, we can make things happen again. I think we are blessed to have his [Jali’s] experience; he shares too much.

“He likes to sit with the young players. We are always together, but he likes to sit with young players [who learn from him]. He doesn’t talk only on the field; he talks even outside the field.

“Life is not always about football; there is life after football. That makes us change. We believe that even when we’re 1-0 down, we can score two or three. So, he is a person like that.”

Chippa will resume action at the weekend when they travel to Mpumalanga to face off against TS Galaxy in the Carling Knockout round of 16 at the Mbombela Stadium.

The match will get underway at 3pm on Sunday.