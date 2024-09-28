Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns game sold out

The much-anticipated Betway Premiership encounter between Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns has been sold out.

Chiefs and Sundowns will be confronting each other for maximum points and bragging rights at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The game will get underway at 3pm.

On Thursday, Stadium Management SA CEO Bertie Grobbelaar confirmed that over 44,000 tickets were already sold out. About 85,000 spectators are expected to fill the calabash.

“At the moment, we are sitting at around 44,000 tickets that have already been sold. Last season, the fixture sold around 23,000 tickets.

“So, we have doubled that number already,” Grobbelaar said during a joint press conference at Vodaworld, in Midrand on Thursday.

Rich vein of form

The two sides go into the mouthwatering encounter with their tails up, following their impressive results midweek and an overall positive start to their Premiership season.

Amakhosi beat AmaZulu 3-1 on Wednesday, while Sundowns demolished Marumo Gallants with a 4-1 victory on Tuesday.

The last time the two sides met, Sundowns cruised past Chiefs when they handed them a 5-1 walloping at the FNB Stadium.

However, after Amakhosi’s start this season and their new signings playing a pivotal role in the last two games, Sundowns defender Grant Kekana said the match on Saturday will be a different ball game altogether.

“I think it will depend on the day, who wants it the most, and who converts their chances but it’s a totally different team from the one that we played and beat 5-1,” Kekana said on Thursday.

“I think their structure under the new coach [Nasreddine Nabi] is coming along quite nicely, which is good to see, it’s going to be a tough game, and it might be a close one.”

Chiefs and Sundowns currently have six points apiece, ranking first and third on the log standings, with Masandwana ahead of the pack due to a better goal difference.