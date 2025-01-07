Kaizer Chiefs celebrate 55 years of success and recent shortfalls

January 7 marks a day of jubilation and a significant milestone in the history of South African football. This as the most successful club Kaizer Chiefs celebrates its birthday.

On Tuesday, Chiefs are celebrating their 55th anniversary since its formation in 1970 by Kaizer Motaung and other founding members such as the late Ewert Nene.

“When I, along with my fellow founding fathers, established Kaizer Chiefs in 1970 following the formation of Kaizer XI, we envisioned more than just a football club,” Motaung said as quoted by Kaizerchiefs.com.

A beacon of hope and unity

“We sought to create a beacon of hope and unity for our community during the difficult times of apartheid in South Africa.

“From those modest beginnings in Soweto, we aspired to build a legacy that would transcend football. A heritage rooted in the rich culture and spirit of our people.

“The dream was to provide a platform that would empower and inspire not only players but also our community and supporters, whom we regard as the heart and soul of the club.”

However, Amakhosi’s 55th birthday celebration comes at a time when there isn’t much to celebrate. This as they come from a defeat and have been enduring a turbulent time in recent years.

For instance, the Glamour Boys last won competitive silverware a decade ago. And they are likely to go another season without a trophy.

Blowing hot and cold

They are currently blowing hot and cold in the Betway Premiership under new coach Nasreddinne Nabi. And they are languishing in number seven with 15 points after 11 games.

Chiefs kicked off their new year on a negative note when they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Cape Town City. The latter is coached by a man who brought so many glory days at the club, Mushin Ertugral.

Amakhosi are now gearing up for a crucial and somewhat must-win encounter against Stellenbosch FC at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday. This as they will not only want to celebrate their club’s birthday with a win but are desperate for three points.

In his keynote address, Motaung acknowledged the challenges faced by the club. But he assured the Amakhosi faithful that the club is working tirelessly behind the scenes to turn the corner.

“As we celebrate 55 years, we also acknowledge the challenges we have faced along the way. Football, like life, is filled with ups and downs. Yet it is during those tough times that we have learned the most,” he said.

Working hard to turn the fortunes

“Looking forward, we are more determined than ever to continue building a future that honours our past while embracing the potential that lies ahead.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that Kaizer Chiefs remains a Club that our supporters are proud of. A club that upholds the traditions of our founding fathers and embraces the modern landscape of football.

“Together, we shall strive for more victories, more memories, and an even greater legacy.”

The club, alongside Stadium Management SA, has since reduced the price of tickets to R30. This was done as a gesture of appreciation to their supporters. The game will kick off at 7.30pm.

