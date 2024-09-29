Kaizer Chiefs coach Nabi shopping for top striker after Downs loss

Kaizer Chiefs will be out there in the market and looking to recruit a high-quality striker to beef up the club’s attacking force in the January transfer window period. This was revealed by Amakhosi new coach Nasreddine Nabi who has instantly won the hearts of the club’s long-suffering supporters with his impressive coaching methods.

Nabi was speaking after Chiefs’ spirited performance against defending PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon. A much-improved Chiefs lost 2-1 in controversial fashion and their fight against Sundowns has brought back hope and love among their supporters. In the last couple of matches between the two sides, Chiefs would just roll over and take a beating from the Brazilians.

Chiefs opened the scoring via Ranga Chivaviro before Lucas Ribeiro levelled matters for Downs. Iqraam Rayners scored the controversial winning goal that came from an off-side play.

“I want the level to be higher. The problem is that market in Africa is very tiny. Chivaviro scored and also in the previous match. The market in Africa is not positive at this moment. I have three months to seriously scout for the quality that I need. I thank the management for their honesty because they support me in that. But I don’t want to waste the money. You have a responsibility as a coach,” Nabi said after the heartbreaking defeat.

The coach may have to search in north Africa and also in the francophone west African market. Nabi was looking to get Fiston Mayele, whom he coached at Yanga FC in Tanzania. Mayele was snapped up by Egyptian big spenders Pyramids FC.

The Tunisian coach also pleaded with the passionate club supporters to be patient and to understand that rebuilding the club is a long process.

“I’m not saying all these things because I want to gain popularity. You need to respect and to be honest with the fans. You have to explain to them your strategy and whether you’re on the right track. We need our supporters, and we also need them to be patient and understanding. They love the club and without them we’re nothing,” Nabi added.

