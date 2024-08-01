Kaizer Chiefs legend is not pressing panic button yet

Following a not-so-convincing pre-season result last week, it may just seem like a long 2024/25 Betway Premiership season for Kaizer Chiefs.

However, in the eyes of former captain and legendary defender Fabian McCarthy, Amakhosi are on the right track under the tutelage of new coach Nasreddine Nabi and his technical team.

Amakhosi were handed a demeaning 4-0 walloping by Tanzanian champions Young Africans in the inaugural Toyota Cup.

The match was played in front of a sold-out Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

The result has since generated heated discussions and mixed reactions from staunch football fans, with some suggesting that Nabi and his inexperienced side will struggle in the new season.

Amakhosi will surprise many people

However, McCarthy, who donned the glamorous gold and black Chiefs jersey and was part of the glory days at the club for five seasons, is adamant that Amakhosi will turn the corner and surprise many people when the league gets under way next month.

“Look, there are no excuses. The scoreline might have been a bit high, but structurally and organisationally, for me, I’m looking at it in terms of being a coach now,” McCarthy said in an interview with Sunday World during the MTN8 launch on Wednesday.

“There are positives there.

“When you look at the structure, the discipline, the demands of the coach, the work rate, and the energy the players showed that day, I think Chiefs are going to do well.

“Whoever wants to look into Sunday’s result, when they come and play Chiefs, they’re going to be in for themselves.”

McCarthy added that Amakhosi not being part of the MTN8 competition this season is a blessing in disguise, as it will grant Nabi and his technical team time to lay the foundation and instill their philosophy in the players.

“I think it’s a blessing for the Chiefs to not be part of the competition because the coaches will have more time to settle and a month to prepare thoroughly for the season,” he said.

“I am already looking forward to the first game if they play in Bloemfontein against the Marumo Gallants.”

The joy of playing in Bloemfontein

The 47-year-old formed part of the Kaizer Chiefs Legends team that beat Bloemfontein Celtics Legends 2-1 in the curtain-raiser match of the Toyota Cup.

Having started his football career at the now-defunct Celtics in 1997, McCarthy had goosebumps when asked about the experience of playing in front of the Siwelele fans.

“I always get goosebumps if I have to talk about the Celtics and Bloem. It was a nice, great experience going back there. That’s where my football career started.

“That’s my foundation there. I’ll always love the Celtics. I hope one day they can come back and just make up for what happened and transpired over the years.

“To the Free State people, thank you for the support, the love, and the appreciation. It was 4-0 by the 70th minute, but no one left the stadium.

“They were still there; they’re hungry for football, so I welcome them back.”

