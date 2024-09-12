Kaizer Chiefs tie starlet Donay Jansen down to a three-year deal

Betway Premiership side Kaizer Chiefs has announced that they have retained the services of young starlet Donay Jansen on a three-year contract.

Jansen came through the club’s youth ranks and featured for the Chiefs DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) team before being handed his senior debut at the end of last season under coach Cavin Johnson.

The 21-year-old skilful wingback was part of the squad that travelled to Turkey for pre-season training. He was said to have impressed new head coach Nasreddine Nabi.

“The offer of a new contract to Donay is a clear indication of the club’s faith in Kaizer Chiefs Youth Development player’s potential,” said club sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr in a statement on Thursday.

Long term investment

“By extending Donay’s deal until 2027, we are …securing his immediate future. And we are also making a long-term investment in a player seen as crucial for the club’s ambitions on the pitch.

“This move comes at a time when the club is focused on building a competitive squad. One that can challenge other teams in both domestic and continental competitions in the near future.

“Retaining a player of Jansen’s calibre is vital as we aim to reclaim our status in the South African football landscape.

“The league is becoming increasingly competitive. Having a blend of experienced players and burgeoning talents like Jansen will be essential for the team’s future success.”

Grateful for the support and opportunity

Jansen has since expressed his gratitude to the management and coaching staff. He thanked them for the support he has received during his development and promotion to the first team.

Jansen follows in the footsteps of fellow academy graduates Samkelo Zwane, Mduduzi Shabalala, and Mfundo Vilakazi. They recently gained promotion to the first team.

The Glamour Boys will open their Betway Premiership account against Marumo Gallants at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein. Jansen is expected to be part of the travelling squad.

