Khama Billiat makes sensational return to Zimbabwe national team

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns forward Khama Billiat has made a U-turn from his decision to retire from international football on Wednesday.

“I have reconsidered my decision to retire and would love to represent my country one more time,” Billiat said on his official Instagram account.

“This season has been among the best phases of my football career. I have played on grand stages, but nothing beats expressing myself in front of my people.

Great motivation to please supporters

“Every time I step on the turf, I am motivated to do my best for my team and the thousands who love this sport.

“I feel I still have something to give to Zimbabwean football, locally and internationally. And I have been reflecting deeply, I am convinced there is one chapter that remains unfinished. That’s between Khama Billiat and the Zimbabwe national football team.

“I will continue to work hard on the field and hopefully help the nation in a positive way. [Because] I love my country and stand ready to serve it afforded a chance.”

Billiat last played for Zimbabwe in 2021 and captained the team during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Following the Yadah FC talisman’s announcement, the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) released a statement. It confirmed that the 34-year-old is back and has been included in the Warriors squad. This is for the upcoming Afcon qualifier matches against Kenya and Cameroon in September.

Zim association confirms return

“The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is thrilled to announce the return of Khama Billiat to the Warriors squad. [He returns] for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Kenya and Cameroon, slated for September.

“Following fruitful discussions between Khama Billiat and Head Coach Michael Nees, the dynamic forward has been officially added to the national team squad, which was initially announced on Monday.”

Billiat could don the Zim national team jersey once again. That is when they face Kenya Group J opening match on September 4 before hosting Cameroon six days later.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content