Khanyiso Mayo may provide Belouizdad with key Bucs intel

Even though he may be struggling with some game time at CR Belouizdad, former Cape Town City star striker Khanyiso Mayo may provide his club with some key intelligence in their task to slay the Orlando Pirates tonight.

The Buccaneers have travelled to Algiers in Algeria for their CAF Champions League group stage first-round fixture against Belouizdad.

The match gets underway at 9pm.

Pirates have not kicked a ball in 25 days due to the Fifa calendar break. Also due to the semi-finals and final of the Carling Knockout competition, which was concluded last Saturday when Magesi FC lifted the trophy after defeating Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Buccaneers’ last match was back on November 5, when they beat Richards Bay United 1-0 at Orlando Stadium.

Tonight’s match will be for the first time the two clubs play against each other in the history of continental club football.

The Buccaneers are also focusing on ensuring their squad is fully fit for the demanding schedule ahead.

Coach Jose Riveiro and his technical team will need every player available during this intense period. This as the clash against the Algerian giants marks the first of a demanding 21 days after almost a month of non-action.

Players back from injury

It will be a challenging schedule for the MTN8 champions. But there is some encouraging news from the Bucs’ medical department.

Key players Tapelo Xoki, Sandile Mthethwa, Deano van Rooyen and Makhehlene Makhaula have returned to action. And that is a relief for Riveiro.

Mayo won the 2022/23 PSL Top Goal scorer of the Season. And he netted a few goals against the Sea Robbers.

He was also in the running last season, and he knows the Pirates defenders very well. So he will probably enlighten his teammates about the Pirates’ weaknesses.

The other dangerman to watch for Pirates is Islam Sliman, who has a wealth of experience from European football. He has played for Sporting CP, Leicester City, Newcastle United, and Monaco, among others.

The former Newcastle United and Leicester City forward provides vital experience up front for Belouizdad. And he comes into the fixture in excellent form. This after scoring three times in seven league appearances this season.

Algerian international Abdelraouf Benguit has also chipped in with a few goals from midfield. And there is experience and defensive stability provided by the likes of Chouaib Keddad and Mouad Hadded.

