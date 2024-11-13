Khoza pays tribute to Motaung, gifts him R2m to spoil himself

In a lavish tribute to Kaizer Motaung, Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza gave him an R2 million cheque to celebrate his contributions to South African football.

Khoza made the stunning announcement on Wednesday morning during the National Soccer League’s (NSL) quadrennial general meeting, which is currently having its executive committee (Exco) election.

“Brother K, thank you for your dependability. Before I call you on the podium — I have never done this before in the committee, but you have worked for South African football,” Khoza said at the Sandton Convention Centre.

“So, I would like to ask the members of the Exco to grant me permission to grant Dr Motaung R2-million to spoil himself.

“Dr Kaizer Motaung has worked hard for himself. I know the pain and agony you went through to build an institution like Kaizer Chiefs and the NSL. May God bless you.”

Khoza and Motaung were among the original members of the NSL when it was established in 1985, marking one of SA football’s greatest achievements.

The Kaizer Chiefs boss recently celebrated his 80th birthday in October and was bestowed with a designer cake by Khoza on top of the sizeable R2-million cheque.

To witness the groundbreaking announcement at the NSL general meeting is Motaung’s daughter and Amakhosi marketing director Jessica Motaung – who could not hold back her emotions as she shed some tears of joy seeing her father being celebrated by the Exco members.

The owners of every club in the Betway Premiership and Motsepe Foundation Championship are attending the NSL quadrennial general meeting.

Last week, the league released the list of nominees for the ongoing of the Exco and NSL.

The current exco, elected in 2019, is made up of Khoza, Motaung, Mato Madlala, John Comitis, Stan Matthews, David Thidiela, Rejoice Simelane and Robert Benadie. Thidiela is the only exco member who did not make it into the new nominees list.

