Khoza retains PSL chairmanship unopposed in new-look exco

Irvin Khoza will be serving for another term as Premier Soccer League chairman after he stood unopposed during the National Soccer League (NSL) quadrennial general meeting on Wednesday.

Khoza was once again standing as the sole nominee for the chairmanship and retained the hot seat unopposed.

“I want to express my appreciation for the members that did not make it [to the exco],” Khoza said after the announcement at the Sandton Convention Centre.

“They were very competent members of the executive committee, and their services won’t be lost.

“They’ve cooperated in strategic committees because of the intellectual memory they have and the capacity they have in so many fields and met the challenges that we are facing.”

The executive committee (exco) was also elected on the day, which saw three new members being voted in for the next term.

Richards Bay chairman Sifiso Biyela, Polokwane City’s Johnny Mogaladi, and TS Galaxy’s Tim Sukazi form part of the new exco.

New exco will serve for four years

The trio replaces John Comitis of Cape Town City, Stellenbosch FC’s Robert Benadie, and David Thidiela of Black Leopards.

The new exco is now made up of Orlando Pirates chairman Khoza, Kaizer Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung, and Golden Arrows’ chairperson Mato Madlala.

Other exco members include Supersport United CEO Stan Matthews, Sundowns director Rejoice Simelane, Biyela, Mogaladi, and Sukazi.

The owners of every club in the Betway Premiership and Motsepe Foundation Championship were all present to witness the NSL quadrennial general meeting.

The general meeting deliberated on several matters relating to the business of the league, including presenting the annual report of the previous year and considering amendments to the NSL handbook.

In line with Article 27 of the NSL Handbook, the NSL concluded its business by holding elections for the new executive committee.

The newly elected NSL exco will serve for a period of four years.

The elected officials are:

Chairperson: Irvin Khoza (elected unopposed)

Executive Committee:

1. Dr Kaizer Motaung

2. Ms Mato Madlala

3. Mr Tim Sukazi

4. Dr Rejoice Simelane

5. Mr Sifiso Biyela

6. Mr Stanley Matthews

7. Mr Jonny Mogaladi

