Khune now a co-owner of Top Bet

Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune has announced his new partnership with betting company Top Bet, not as a brand ambassador, but as a shareholder.

Speaking to the media in Bryanston on Wednesday night, Khune said he was humbled by the way things have turned out for him in his decorated 25-year football career at Chiefs and Bafana Bafana.

Just reward for giving to football

“I am humbled by the way things are going for me right now. I think it’s a reward for all that I’ve given in my footballing career for the past 25 years, playing for one club, of course. So, I am humbled by the way things are turning out to be, and the way things are working out,” Khune said.

“That top brands like Top Bet were able to say, ‘No, we see a bright future, in you, and we need to start sitting down and talk’, which happened. And we reached a point where it wasn’t about being an ambassador for the brand, but to be [part] owner.

“So, I’m an owner of Top Bet, and as I said, I’m thankful and I’m grateful for all the support I’ve been getting from all the soccer-loving people in this country and across the borders. I appreciate all their love and support.

“And, yes, a lot of people have been supporting me on the field, so now they’re going to be supporting me in a different field, which is going with me wherever I go with a top bet.”

In the forefront

In a statement, Top Bet expressed how proud they are to have partnered with a South African football Icon like Khune, adding that the 37-year-old will be at the forefront of every initiative.

“Top Bet proudly announces its partnership with soccer icon Itumeleng Khune. Known for his commitment, resilience and leadership, Khune will be at the forefront of Top Bet’s initiatives to deliver a world-class betting experience while empowering communities across the country,” read a statement.

“To celebrate this partnership, Top Bet has unveiled a new brand identity featuring a brand-new website and logo, featuring Khune’s iconic image as a symbol of his unique style and dedication.”

Khune is currently a free agent after parting ways with Amakhosi at the beginning of the season.

