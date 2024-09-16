League opener against Pirates ‘not a grudge tie’ 

The long-awaited Betway Premiership clash between Orlando Pirates and Chippa United promises to elevate what has been a gripping first round of matches.

Following the touchline squabble and alleged F-bombs being thrown between coaches Kwanele Kopo and Jose

Riveiro last season, the clash on Wednesday night is expected to be nothing short of vehement action at Orlando Stadium.

“In every game it gets emotional; we say things to each other and maybe sometimes one or both will cross the line. But no, it will not be a grudge match,” Kopo said when asked about the attitude going into the encounter.

“But I think there’s always competition between Chippa and Pirates because there’s this view that one is the parent and the other one is the child because of the transfer of players between the clubs. So ma be it’s a grudge match in that perspective.

“But from the unfortunate incident that happened last season, I think we played Pirates three days after that incident and nothing happened. So, Jose and I are good with each other.

“We are good with the management of Pirates, with the chairman and it’s going to be an exciting game for us.”

The Chilli Boys had a relatively good campaign last season, where they finished at number 12 and found themselves not being involved in the relegation do fight for a long time under the tutelage of Kopo and his assistant Thabo September.

This season, Kopo says the mandate is to finish inside the top eight and play in a final of at least two of the domestic cup competition finals.

