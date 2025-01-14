Leaving Kaizer Chiefs was a blessing in disguise for me – Dithejane

TS Galaxy utility player Puso Dithejane says leaving Kaizer Chiefs was a blessing in disguise, and suggested that it was one of the best decisions in his football career.

Dithejane was one of the four DStv Diski Challenge players who were chucked out by Chiefs after refusing to be ball-retrievers during a senior team league match last season.

The 20-year-old was then snatched by Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi midway through the season. And the rest is history.

Dithejane became a crucial player for the Rockets under former coach Sead Ramovic. He played a pivotal role in their historic sixth-place finish in the league.

Found a new home in TS Galaxy

Speaking to the media during the Nedbank Cup round of 32 draw last week, the youngster expressed his gratitude to Sukazi for taking him in.

“I can say that me leaving Chiefs at that point in my career was a blessing in disguise. Because now I am making a name for myself. And I am Puso Dithejane because TS Galaxy took me in and gave me a home after the situation I was in,” he said.

“What has helped me to be the person and player I am today is our chairman, Mr Tim Sukazi. Because when I left Chiefs, he helped me a lot by taking me in and giving me an opportunity at Galaxy.

“The coaches and teammates at the club also contributed to my growth. That’s because they all comforted me after what happened at Chiefs. They told me that I should try and forget about what happened and focus on making a name for myself.

“So, I will forever be grateful to the chairman of TS Galaxy, the coaches, and my teammates.”

Not thinking of moving anytime soon

When asked if he still has unfinished business in Naturena, Dithejane said his focus is only on Galaxy. He is not thinking about making a move to another club.

“My focus at the moment is on doing well for TS Galaxy. And I am not thinking about going back to Chiefs because I am still contracted to them.

“So, we will see when the transfer requests come. But Mr Sukazi is the one that will handle everything,” he added.

Among the players that were released by Amakhosi was Omega Mdaka. The defender joined Stellenbosch FC at the beginning of the season.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content