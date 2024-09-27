Losing against Sundowns will not be the end of the world – Nabi

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi says despite going into the game against Mamelodi Sundowns full of confidence, a loss against the champions will not be the end of the world.

Amakhosi and Sundowns will confront each other in what will be the biggest game of the Betway Premiership so far at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The two sides go into the fixture with their tails up. They both produced superb results during their midweek encounters. Chiefs beat AmaZulu 3-1 on Wednesday, while the Brazilians thumped Marumo Gallants 4-1 on Tuesday.

Sundowns have a slight advantage with an extra day to prepare, while Amakhosi will only have two days. Amakhosi landed in Johannesburg on Thursday from Durban after their game against Usuthu.

Aiming for a win

Speaking during a media briefing ahead of the match, Nabi said despite not getting enough time to prepare for the game, they will give it their all to win.

He also said even if they don’t win, it will not be the end of the world, as it is early into the season.

“I have an idea of how we will approach this …game tactically. Even though we did not get enough rest and time to prepare for this game. So, we will give it 100%,” Nabi said.

“If we win, we win. But even if we lose, it will not be a big problem because this is football. But I am not being negative because I have a lot of confidence in our players. I know them and have seen what they are capable of doing.

“No matter the result on Saturday, we have a long season ahead of us. But I hope that we win.”

More players coming in

Meanwhile, Nabi has also vowed that there will be more players coming in and out of the club. That includes the upcoming January transfer window.

The new look Amakhosi, under the Tunisian’s guidance, have had a dream start to their 2024/25 campaign. With five of their new signings walking straight into the starting line-up and making an instant impact.

“I think we haven’t finished changing the squad, this is normal,” Nabi said.

“For all decisions, the direction is for me to do what is best for Chiefs. It is not to be friendly, not to be emotional. For that reason, moving the squad won’t stop window after window.

“Maybe for a player not at our level there will be another opportunity, they will be out.

“People were pushing to see a striker before the last window [closed]. But the opportunities were very bad.

“In October we won’t play many games, and then there is November and December. And after that [in January] a new window will open. We will have the opportunity to scout the world for the best players,” he added.