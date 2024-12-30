Magesi rope in Da Gama in bid to stabilise sinking ship

Owen Da Gama has been formally announced as Magesi FC’s new head coach and Clinton Larsen’s replacement. Da Gama will serve for the remainder of the season.

The announcement follows Larsen’s abrupt resignation on live television after Magesi’s humiliating 3-0 loss to the Carling All Stars team at Orlando Stadium a week ago.

“This is officially my last game with the team,” Larsen said at the time on SuperSport TV. “I want to thank the players, the technical team, the supporters and, most importantly, the chairman for giving me an opportunity to lead the team for the last two years.”

Under Larsen’s leadership, the team was promoted automatically to the top division of the Premier Soccer League at the conclusion of last season.

He also led them to a historic Carling Knockout victory, as they defeated Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the final in November.

Rooted to the bottom of the log

Da Gama’s appointment, however, coincides with a difficult period for the team. They are currently stone last in the Betway Premiership log standings with six points, having only managed one victory in 10 league games.

The former mentor of Orlando Pirates and the now defunct Highlands Park will be flanked by two assistant coaches, Jackie Ledwaba and Papi Zothwane.

Dikwena Tsa Meetse lost to Pirates by a slim margin of 1-0 at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Sunday, with Zothwane in the dugout.

As they try to escape the relegation zone, Da Gama will be expected to turn things around right away and stabilise the seemingly sinking ship.

His first big test with the Limpopo-based outfit will be away to TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium, Mpumalanga, on Saturday.

He will then play back-to-back home games against AmaZulu and Sundowns in January.

