Makhaula welcomes Nedbank Cup draw against a PSL team

Orlando Pirates midfield workhorse Makhehlene Makhaula says he is delighted to face a Premier Soccer League team in the Nedbank Cup instead of an amateur league side.

Makhaula was speaking during the Nedbank Cup round of 32 draw at the Nedbank headquarters in Sandton on Thursday night.

The Buccaneers are due for an away trip to Kwazulu-Natal, where they will face off against Richards Bay at the start of their Nedbank Cup title defence.

Always against a lower-division side

In previous seasons, Pirates would sometimes be criticised by many for having it easy in the Ke Yona Cup competition. That was because they would usually kick off their campaign against a lower-division side.

This season, the Sea Robbers got themselves a fellow Betway Premiership side in the Natal Rich Boys. And it is a fixture that Makhaula has welcomed with a positive attitude.

“I am actually happy that we’ve got the PSL team. And it’s because whenever we get to be drawn against a small team that maybe plays in the SAB or ABC Motsepe League, people tend to say, ‘no, we are having it easy in this competition’,” Makhaula said.

“So, I am happy that we’ve got a team that is playing the PSL. And quite a difficult team it is, to play against in Richards Bay, because it always gives us problems.

“But even if that is the case, I am happy with the draw and looking forward to the fixture.”

The PSL is yet to announce the dates and venues for all the fixtures.

Meanwhile, the Sea Robbers are currently competing in three fronts of the remaining cup competitions. These include the CAF Champions League, where they are in the toughest group.

One game at a time approach

In terms of which cup competitions the team will be prioritising the most, Makhaula suggested that all competitions are important and will continue using the “one game at a time” approach to all matches.

“We just have to take it one game at a time. Because I don’t want to put pressure on the guys or on us as a team.

“So, we must take it one game at a time, and I think that’s what we’re doing. We are not going to win all the games. But we are going to try to reach whatever goals we have set for ourselves as a team,” he added.

Pirates are currently preparing to host Algerian giants CR Belouizdad in their crucial penultimate Champions League Group C encounter at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

The game will get underway at 3pm.

