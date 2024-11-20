‘Masterpieces’ was still thrilled to see Downs’ shoeshine and piano

Tributes are pouring in for Orlando Pirates and Pretoria Callies legend Lucas “Masterpieces” Moripe, who passed away at his home in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, on Tuesday night. Moripe was in his early 70’s.

The likes of ANC general secretary Fikile Mbalula, Action SA, the Mamelodi Sundowns family passed on their condolences to Moripe’s family. SuperSport United, the South African Football Association, and Magesi FC also sent words of comfort to the family.

Moripe may not have played for Sundowns, but the Brazilians’ former captains Daniel “Mambush” Mudau, Hlompho Kekana, Surprise Moriri, and “Go” Mabusela recently paid “Masterpieces” a surprise visit during Heritage Month in September. Sadly, this was to be one of the last interviews the dribbling wizard was to conduct before his untimely passing on Tuesday.

The visit was captured on the Sundowns’ club’s digital magazine and published days before his passing. The former Bucs and Pretoria Callies dribbling wizard is arguably one of the best players South Africa has ever produced. His peers say that it was a pity he played in the wrong era, otherwise, he would have been a world superstar.

Visit was meant to honour Masterpieces

“It was an important visit to honour masterpieces and celebrate his legacy as one of the most iconic figures in South African football. He was so happy to see us and recognised each one of us,” said Mabusela.

About the “shoeshine and piano” playing philosophy, Moripe, who was still a regular at Sundowns matches in Atteridgeville, opened up to the magazine: “The shoeshine and piano is still very much alive and have been polished thanks to the extra flair that has entered the game.

“While the core principles of teamwork and tactical awareness remain unchanged, today’s players bring a new level of creativity and individual expression to the pitch. This evolution has added a refreshing dimension to our traditional style. Some of the players that I like, Surprise Moriri and Themba Zwane, have that flair.”

Said the Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe: “The chairman and the Motsepe Family, the Board of Directors, technical team, players, management, staff, and supporters of Sundowns express their deepest condolences to the family and friends as we mourn the loss of football legend Lucas “Masterpieces” Moripe.”

“Aptly nicknamed Modimo Wa Bolo (football god), Moripe was a marvel and is considered one of the greatest footballers. We pray that the Almighty God comforts and strengthens his family, friends, and everyone that knew him. The legacy, life, and memory of the beloved Masterpieces Moripe will live on beyond our time. Robala ka kgotso Tlou!” he added.

