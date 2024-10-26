Matsatsantsa bamboozle Kaizer Chiefs in Polokwane

SuperSport United redeemed themselves against Kaizer Chiefs in style when they beat them 1-0 during their Betway Premiership clash at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday night.

SuperSport got their much-wanted revenge from the Carling Knockout 4-0 walloping they got from Amakhosi last weekend.

The result means that Amakhosi have now dropped down to number 10 with six points, while SuperSport leapfrogged just above them in position nine with seven points.

The game which was initially scheduled to kick-off at 5:30pm, was delayed by 30 minutes due to huge crowds of supporters still flocking in the stadium.

When the game finally kicked off, both teams started with a high intensity and took the game to each other. Chiefs could have scored a goal or two, but their decision making in the final third let them down.

At the stroke of half-time, SuperSport punished Amakhosi and silenced the Peter Mokaba crowd, when striker Tashreeq Morris pierced through the Chiefs defense to find himself one-on-one with goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari and made no mistake to go into the breaking leading 1-0.

Amakhosi coach Nasreddine Nabi made an instant reaction and made some substitutions, which saw the likes of Gaston Sirino, Wandile Duba, and Bradley Cross make way for Mfundo Vilakazi, Ashley Du Preez and Njabulo Blom.

Nabi’s charges banged on the SuperSport door, as they were in search of an equaliser to salvage a point, but all their efforts were not good enough as they succumbed to their second defeat of the season.

Meanwhile, in the earlier matches, MaMkhize’s Royal AM recorded their first win of the season, when they beat Sekhukhune United 2-0 at the Harry Gwala Stadium. Thanks to goals by Andile Jiyane and Sera Motebang.

Marumo Gallants and TS Galaxy played to a 1-1 draw in Bloemfontein while Richards Bay and Stellenbosch FC also shared spoils in a 0-0 stalemate draw.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content