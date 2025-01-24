Media not invited at highly anticipated Safa NEC meeting

As the South African Football Association (Safa) national executive committee (NEC) is gathering for the first time this weekend since its president Danny Jordaan was arrested and appeared in court for fraud and corruption, the association has not made provisions for the media to cover the much-anticipated gathering at the OR Tambo International Airport on Friday and Saturday.

A number of media outlets were frustrated by what they felt was a snub from the association. Some were even informed that they would not be allowed at the hotel to cover the meeting. On Friday, NEC members continued with the agenda from the last meeting in Gqberha, Eastern Cape last year.

Arrest saga caused tensions within Safa

Jordaan’s arrest and court appearance have created a lot of tension and infighting within the association.

It has also divided Safa right into two camps, with those who are backing Jordaan saying that there is no step-aside policy at Safa. However, the outspoken and vocal bunch of detractors say that the former 2010 World Cup organising CEO must step aside until the court case is finalised.

They are also saying that they will not let someone [Jordaan] who is in court preside over the meeting on Saturday.

A number of NEC members were out in full support of embattled Jordaan during the court proceedings and said that there was no step-aside policy at Safa.

Fully behind embattled Jordaan

Said Safa vice president Bennet Bailey at the time: “So, I don’t want to use strong words, but they are clutching at straws.

“We are fully and 5000% behind the president. And that’s why we are here, and the way forward is simple. We continue with business as usual and the business of football. Bafana Bafana have important fixtures to play.

“We will not be distracted by disgruntled people who are no longer members of Safa and who want to push their agendas,” he added.

The other members also vociferously voiced their support for Jordaan. They cheered for him when he left the court with his co-accused, Gronie Hluyo and businessman Trevor Neethling. And they embraced Jordaan and gave him tight hugs outside the court.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content