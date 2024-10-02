Mokoena and Mudau expected to be in Broos’ final Bafana squad

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos will be announcing his final 23-man squad on Thursday, and Mamelodi Sundowns duo Teboho Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau are expected to make the team.

Bafana will face Congo Brazzaville in back-to-back 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers. The matches are scheduled for on October 11 and 15.

South Africa will first host Congo at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha. Before travelling to central Africa four days later for the next game.

Number two and three in Group K

Bafana and Congo currently sit on number two and three, respectively, in Group K after two games.

Last month, Broos’ men opened their Afcon qualifiers account with a frustrating 2-2 draw against Uganda. With Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha scoring a last-minute equaliser on his debut at the Orlando Stadium.

Mbatha was called to action and he was the hero once more. This when his stoppage time half volley from outside of the box ensured Bafana three crucial points against South Sudan. This was in what was a hard-fought 3-2 victory.

Having already named and assessed his preliminary squad, Broos will trim the squad down to 23 players. He hopes will do the job for Bafana in the upcoming two games.

The return of captain and Ballon d’Or nominee Ronwen Williams will serve as a massive boost for Broos. Especially after the costly goalkeeping howler that was done by Veli Mothwa in the first game against Uganda.

Al Ahly star Percy Tau will also be available for selection after missing out on the previous squad.

New faces added

Some new faces that were added to the provisional squad are Stellenbosch’s Devin Titus and Chippa United’s Sinoxolo Kwayiba. Also Orlando Pirates duo Thabiso Sesane and Tshegofatso Mabasa.

Amid the recent concerns of Mokoena and Mudau losing their places in Manqoba Mngqithi’s team, the pair are expected to be back in Broos’ team and play a pivotal role in helping the team in the two games.

Mudau, did, however, get a few minutes under his belt for Sundowns. This was when they beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 at the weekend.

The two top finishers from this group will qualify for the continental showpiece in Morocco next year. From December 21 2025 to January 18 2026.