Month-long break is good for Buccaneers, says Lekgwathi

Orlando Pirates legend Lucky Lekgwathi says the long break is beneficial to the Buccaneers’ cause as they seek to keep the top spot on the Betway Premiership log table.

The Buccaneers were eliminated out of the Carling Knockout in the first round. This was something that may have come as a blessing in disguise. At least Pirates is able to focus on the league race with their 100% win record.

Seven consecutive wins in the league

Pirates made history when it recorded seven consecutive wins in the league. This is a record since the Premier Soccer League era started in the 1996/97 season.

The Buccaneers are on a 25-day break after last playing a match on November 5. This was when they defeated Richards Bay United 1-0 at Orlando Stadium.

Their next official match is against Stellenbosch FC on November 30 at Orlando Stadium, in Soweto.

The long break is due to the Fifa international calendar break and the semi-finals of the Carling Knockout last weekend. As well as the cup final between Mamelodi Sundowns and giant-killers Magesi FC next week.

The final will take place at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.

Lekgwathi, who lifted the double treble with the Buccaneers, said the lengthy break will be of great help. This in terms of coach Jose Riveiro getting his full-strength squad back. And also applying new tactics to bamboozle their opponents.

“A long break can be good and it can also be bad. It depends on where the team was when the break started,” Lekgwathi said.

League race has just started

“Pirates are on top of the log. And I know they would have wanted to continue playing so that they do not lose their momentum.

“The players are involved in so many tournaments. And also the national team’s [Bafana Bafana] duties, and they can get exhausted.

“Pirates have a lot of players at Bafana. And they are travelling long distances for Afcon [Africa Cup of Nations] qualifiers. Players do need a break, and this long layoff could not have come at a better time.

“The league race has just started. It’s going to get hectic and tough when the other teams start chasing.

“But it’s always better to have points in the bag than to try and chase the leaders for points.

“I think the long break is good because other players will recover from injuries and beef up the team.

“This is the best opportunity for the Pirates to win the league and also to go far in the CAF Champions League. They must focus on their results and not worry about the chasing pack.

“I think they are going to come from the break full of energy. And also wanting to send a warning to the other teams that they mean business this year.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content