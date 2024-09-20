Morena confident Galaxy can turn the tide against Bucs in Orlando

Jwaneng Galaxy head coach Morena Ramoreboli is high in confidence that his side has what it takes to cause another upset and eliminate Orlando Pirates from the Caf Champions League.

Pirates will host Galaxy in their Champions League second-leg encounter at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday night. The game will kick off at 6pm.

The Buccaneers are currently in the driver’s seat, as they are leading 2-0 following their win away in Botswana last weekend.

Last season, the two sides confronted each other in the same stage of the competition, where Galaxy shellshocked an in-form Pirates, knocking them out.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Ramoreboli said his team will approach the second leg with a positive attitude and belief that they can repeat last season’s heroics in Orlando.

“In a game of football, you don’t only look at your performance, but you also look at your chances. We played against a very competitive team but there are a couple of things that I think we did right in the first leg,” Ramoreboli said.

“So, we needed to go back and fine-tune certain things to come to this side ready and prepared.

“Any coach that would be given another 90 minutes against a team like Orlando Pirates, would always want to prepare their team psychologically, physically, and tactically, so that when you face them again in the second leg, you can do well.

“For us coming here hunting for a result, just like we went to Morocco [against Wydad Athletic Club] looking for a result and eventually finding it, I believe we will try to do the same against Pirates and something positive will happen.”

Bearing in mind the boisterous Orlando crowd that makes it difficult for opponents to play in front of, Ramoreboli said his side will not be fazed as they have been in similar situations before.

“We have played more matches of this magnitude. We have been to Benjamin Mkapa [against Simba], to Morocco, and Ivory Coach to face ASEC Mimosas in front of a packed stadium.

“So, I don’t think the issue of a crowd will still be a problem for our team because they now understand the feeling of playing in front of large crowds. So, this coming game against Pirates will just be a matter of being patient for us to score goals,” he added.