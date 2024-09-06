Morgan Mammila cuts ties with Baroka with immediate effect

Motsepe Foundation Championship side Baroka FC announced on Friday that head coach Morgan Mammila has stepped down with immediate.

“Baroka Football Club would like to announce that head coach Morgan Mmamila has resigned from his position with immediate effect as of 6th September 2024,” Baroka said in a statement.

“Coach Mmamila has been with the club during the PSL [Premier Soccer League] promotion play-offs, and he was in charge of the first two games of our 2024/25 Motsepe Foundation Championship season.

“We wish coach Mammila all the best in his future endeavours.”

Mammila had a poor start to the season, drawing 1-1 with Orbit College in their opening game and losing 4-1 to Upington City last Saturday.

After current Marumo Gallants coach Daniel Malesela was fired midway through the PSL promotion-relegation play-offs, the outspoken and flamboyant former Chippa United coach took over for Bakgakga.

Bad start to the new season

With their next league matchup coming up on Saturday away to Hungry Lions in the Northern Cape, Baroka have not yet confirmed who will take over in the vacant position.

Bakgakga are currently languishing on number 13 on the Motsepe Foundation Championship with two games played so far.

In May, Mammila, who was then the Chippa United technical director, revealed that he was empowering himself with necessary badges and qualifications so that people could stop battering him.

Currently enrolled in the CAF B licence coaching course in Ekurhuleni, he is one of the emerging coaches.

When Mammila took over as head coach of the Chilli Boys earlier in the season, he was met with a torrent of criticism.

He had only been the CEO of Chippa United and Baroka FC at the time, and he had not engaged in any formal coaching.

In his three months as head coach of the first team, he somehow managed to rack up eighteen points.