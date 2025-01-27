Mosimane threatens to terminate contract with Esteghlal

Pitso Mosimane, the coach of Esteghlal, an Iranian team, gave them a 24-hour notice on Monday to pay any unpaid salaries or face contract termination.

Sunday World has learnt that he has given the club until Tuesday at 3pm to make the payments, failing which Mosimane and his technical staff will leave the club.

The club is reportedly currently having financial difficulties.

Mosimane signed with the Persian Gulf Pro League team based in Tehran in October 2024.

He brought on Kyle Solomon, Musi Matlaba, Kabelo Rangoaga, and Maahier Davids to his technical team.

He collaborated with the same group at Al Ahly, Al Wahda, and Abha in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Abu Dhabi, and now Iran.

Esteghlal received their first notice from Mosimane’s representatives on January 1, and according to Fifa procedures, they were supposed to pay the coaches on the 15th.

Significant amount still owed

However, the money was still unpaid. At that time, they were making small payments, but the total amount owed was still high.

“We then gave them another 10 days, and they are saying all sorts of excuses and that their banks are having problems,” according to an informant.

“It is strange because they were paid by the same bank when they arrived. Pitso’s lawyers are preparing a letter to the club — the letter is giving Esteghlal 24 hours from Monday until Tuesday to pay the salaries.”

According to reports, Mosimane and the technical team are currently in Dubai.

The club communications department could not be reached, and Moira Tlhagale, Mosimane’s business manager, was not available on her phone to comment on the situation.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content