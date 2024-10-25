Motsepe will stand for another term as CAF president in March

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have announced that following requests from numerous member association presidents, zonal union presidents and key stakeholders, President Patrice Motsepe has finally agreed to stand as a candidate at the presidential elections scheduled for March 2025.

Motsepe was elected as president unopposed in 2021 by member associations in the 43rd CAF General Assembly in Rabat, Morocco. He became the seventh person to occupy the position of CAF President. His four-year term, which ends in 2025.

Under Motsepe, CAF has progressed impressively and has made huge strides, on and off the field. According to the CAF website, the Zonal Unions and Member Association Presidents commended the work of Motsepe and his CAF Executive. In particular the positive impact of the increased financial support for Zonal Unions and Member Associations.

“The annual subvention has increased from $450, 000 to $750, 000 – a 50% increase. CAF has also increased the subvention to Member Associations from $250, 000 to $400, 000.

Consequently, most CAF Zonal Unions have increased their development activities and competitions, This by over 50% in the last two years.

Importance of Zonal Unions and Member Associations in African soccer

Motsepe underscored the importance of Zonal Unions and Member Associations in driving growth and development of football in Africa while highlighting the need to continue engaging governments and private sector as partners.

WAFU B (West African Football Union) President Kurt Okraku expressed gratitude towards Motsepe.

“We thank President Motsepe for the enormous work he has done since he took over as the president of CAF. And we have seen the progress, the progress of his vision. As an MA president, we understand the pain of finding even 1$. Funding under President Motsepe’s leadership has increased. If you go to our countries, football development activities are happening. And that is no coincidence. We also thank president Motsepe for his visits to Heads of States in Africa – and engaging them.”

UNIFFAC (Central African Football Federations’ Union) President Guy Blaise Mayolas also commended Motsepe. “We thank you President for walking with us on this journey. Today, UNIFFAF has a home – this is the first time that UNIFFAC has a home. We thank CAF, we thank the President of CAF,” he said.

Lamin Kaba Bajo – President of WAFU A said: “I would like to acknowledge the support Zonal Unions are receiving from CAF. The increased financial support from CAF has been invaluable for us at Zonal levels. We thank President Motsepe for his leadership and the tone he has set at CAF.”

CAF has focused on the following areas:

Partnerships between Member Associations, Governments and the Private sector

Better governance and accountability

Building sustainable structures

Introduction of the VAR Academy

Creating more capacity through education and learning. The CAF Executive Leadership Programme that was launched together with the University of Cape Town was the first step towards creating formal links with other Universities in Africa.

Investment in Schools Football (CAF African Schools Football Championship)

Increasing development financial support for development programmes

Women coaches and leadership workshops

