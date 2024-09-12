Msimango outlines Chiefs’ targets, has his say on stiff competition

With only two days remaining until the Betway Premiership season kicks off, Kaizer Chiefs defender and captain Given Msimango has outlined the main targets that they have set for themselves.

Amakhosi will travel to Bloemfontein to lock horns against Marumo Gallants in their opening league match. The match is at the Free State Stadium on Saturday evening.

Msimango was part of the Chiefs team that endured a disastrous and worst-ever season in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) era. They finished in position 10 for the first time.

Despite Amakhosi not being seen as a huge threat and overlooked as one of the title contenders, the towering defender said their mission is to prove their doubters wrong and challenge for all trophies up for grabs.

In it to win trophies

“Playing for a club like Kaizer Chiefs you cannot expect anything less than to win trophies and propel this great club to where it was,” Msimango told Sunday World during a media open day at the Chiefs village in Naturena on Wednesday.

“We understand our failure of the past season. And we know why we did not do well, we have made that introspection. Hence you’ve seen all the changes made in the club.

“Everyone is on their toes, so we are just waiting to get the first league game underway. And we are looking forward to what is to come this season.

“But, for us is to just be competitive, try to win trophies, and try our best to bring back the glory days for the club.”

Amakhosi are currently going through their longest trophy drought. With their last piece of silverware coming in 2015 under former coach Stuart Baxter.

Nabi to the rescue

With the new man Nasreddine Nabi now in the hot seat, the expectation is for the Tunisian tactician to restore hope. And to build a solid foundation at the club.

Nabi has made several new signings for far, with the influx of them being in defence. This will see Msimango having stiff competition in his position.

“For me, it [signing of more defenders] just highlights the shortcoming of last season. … Defensively we didn’t do as well as we should have,” Msimango said.

“Them coming in is to try and improve on the defensive aspect of our game. I look at this as an opportunity to get better.

“When quality players arrive, it forces you to improve your game and to improve as an individual.”

