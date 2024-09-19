MTN8 final tickets sold out within four hours

Tickets for the 2024/25 MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC are officially sold out. This is just under four hours after they were made available to the public.

Gone in four hours

The match tickets went on sale at 10.30am on Thursday morning, and by 2pm, they were all sold out. This means that the 55,000-capacity Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, where the much-awaited final will take place, will be filled to capacity on match day. The final will take place on October 5, and kick-off is at 6pm.

There was huge excitement when the Premier Soccer League (PSL) announced that the MTN8 final will once again be played in Durban. This is a neutral venue for both the finalists. Pirates who are based in Johannesburg, and their opponents, Stellies, who are a Cape Town team.

Pirates have become kings of this cup

The Buccaneers have somewhat become kings of this Wafa-Wafa cup. This after winning three trophies in the last four instalments of the competition.

They are now gunning for their fourth. Pirates reached the final, knocking out SuperSport United 3-1 in the quarterfinals. They then dumped Cape Town City out over two legs with an aggregate 3-1 score to book their place in the final.

Stellies started by hammering TS Galaxy 3-1 in the first round. This was before shocking Mzansi with a home and away victory over PSL defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns. Both matches ended with a 1-0 win, which meant 2-0 in aggregate for the Cape Town side.

A press conference will be held soon to provide further details on security arrangements, entertainment plans, and match logistics.

