MTN8 promises to produce fireworks with new prize money at play

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) couldn’t have asked for a better start to the 2024/25 campaign, as the MTN8 is set to kick off with a mouthwatering encounter on Saturday.

Reigning MTN8 champions Orlando Pirates will commence their title defence against SuperSport United at Orlando Stadium. The game will get underway at 6pm.

The “Wafa Wafa” top-eight cup competition held its launch at the SABC studios in Auckland Park on Wednesday. This saw saw coaches and captains of all eight teams that will be competing for the ultimate prize present. The coaches include the new Sekhukhune United mentor Peter Hyballa.

Bigger prize money announced

At the beginning of the launch, PSL Head of Brand Marketing, Media & Sponsorship Nonhlanhla Nkosi made a big announcement. She said that the winners’ prize money, including the participating fee, had increased.

“I have a very special announcement to make. It is an announcement by our executive committee and the chairman,” Nkosi said.

“On behalf of the PSL chairman [Irvin Khoza] and the executive committee, it is a great pleasure to announce that the prize money for the MTN8 winning team has been increased from R8-million to R10-million.

“The participation fee from for the clubs has also increased from R800,000 to R1-million.”

Pirates skipper Innocent Maela said one of their goals set for the season is to defend their cup. He walked onto the stage to place the MTN8 trophy before the proceedings of the program.

Determined to defend trophy

“The team is ready and excited for the game against SuperSport. And we are determined to defend our trophy,” Maela said.

“The pressure of being the champs and defending the trophy is the responsibility you would rather have than chase it.

“But the team has made an agreement and commitment that we need to start from scratch. To show the hunger that we want to win this trophy again. And not rely on what happened last season, because that is now in the past.”

SuperSport captain Thulani Hlatshwayo said they want to return the Blue Army of Pretoria to their trophy glory days. They will start doing this by fighting for the MTN8. Hlatshwayo will be facing his former side alongside Vincent Pule who joined the side this season.

MTN8 fixture dates and venues:

Orlando Pirates vs SuperSport United – Orlando Stadium (03/07/24) Stellenbosch FC vs TS Galaxy – Danie Craven Stadium (04/07/24) Sekhukhune United vs Cape Town City – Peter Mokaba Stadium (10/07/24) Mamelodi Sundowns vs Polokwane City – Lucas Moripe Stadium (11/04/24)

