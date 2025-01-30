Nabi confirms Duba ruled out of Soweto derby due to injury

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has confirmed that striker Wandile Duba will not be available for the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

“Duba will definitely be out, and according to our medical team, he will be out for six weeks,” Nabi said during a joint Soweto derby press conference at the Soweto Theatre on Thursday afternoon.

Duba was stretched off the pitch during their 4-0 win over Free Agents in the Nedbank Cup last 32 at the weekend. He is said to have sustained a knee injury.

The absence of the 20-year-old will be a massive blow for Chiefs attack, as he has been instrumental since the start of the Betway Premiership season.

With Ashley du Preez already out and Duba the second striker to be ruled out, Nabi will rely on Ranga Chivaviro, while new striker Tashreeq Morris is a doubt as he is carrying a red card from SuperSport United.

The Soweto derby countdown has already begun, and the FNB Stadium is expected to be a full house after tickets were sold out two weeks ago.

Biggest derby in Africa

Nabi, who will be getting his first taste of the biggest game on the Premier Soccer League calendar, said the Soweto derby is the biggest derby on the African continent.

“It is my first derby in South Africa, and I have been following the previous derbies from where I was, and I can tell you that the feeling and joy around the Soweto derby is incomparable,” Nabi said.

“So, I am very happy and excited to be part of a game of this magnitude. Everyone — me, the technical team, and the players — is looking forward to the game.

“It is a historic game of two clubs that we will be playing in Soweto, and we understand the passion around this fixture.

“I have seen and been involved in many derbies in Africa, but I consider this one as the biggest on the continent.”

