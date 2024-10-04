Nabi is like me; he says things like they are – Hugo Broos

Hugo Broos, the coach of Bafana Bafana, says he is pleased with Kaizer Chiefs’ start to the season and commends Nasreddine Nabi for putting an end to the club’s politics.

With victories in two of their first three games, Amakhosi’s Betway Premiership campaign is off to the best possible start.

They overcame a 2-1 deficit to defeat Marumo Gallants, and then they triumphed 3-1 over AmaZulu FC.

Against Mamelodi Sundowns, the league champions, the Glamour Boys lost 2-1 over the weekend.

Football fans across the country were divided over the defeat, with some saying the Chiefs were robbed by match officials.

It goes without saying that Nabi has given Amakhosi fans hope again, as their previous three games were all sold out.

No more friendship politics

“I’m happy that Kaizer Chiefs are showing they will come again to what they were a few years ago,” Broos said ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier matches against Congo.

“They [the Chiefs] have been very disappointing in the last two years. I think the coach who is there now is good, and I know him. I think he can change it, and he’s starting to change things already.

“There’s a plan there; there’s structure. He knows what he wants. He’s also a guy like me; he tells things like they are.”

Broos continued: “What I feel is there’s no friendship politics anymore; you have to perform and then you get a place in the team, and that’s how it has to be.

“So, I’m very happy with what’s happening in Chiefs now. Let’s be honest, it’s normal for a club like the Chiefs to be eighth or ninth in the competition for the last two or three years, but it’s not normal.

“It must be … not always champions but second or third, maybe fourth. And I think they are on a good track now, so let’s hope.”